City of Lansing considers approval of plan for cannabis festival

Organizers of a 420 Festival in downtown Lansing have a website and ticket sales open for the cannabis event they hope to hold April 18.

What they don’t have is approval from the City of Lansing to hold the event in the Adado Riverfront Park.

A spokesperson for the city said the company Eventbrite has applied for a permit to use the park on that date and city officials are “working through the approval process”.

According to the event website, tickets are available for $30.

Eventbrite hopes to hold the festival to “celebrate the legalization of recreational marijuana in Michigan” and will have food trucks, live entertainment and more during the noon – 11 p.m. event.

According to the website the event is open to all ages but parental discretion is recommended for those under 18.