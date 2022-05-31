LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On-street metered parking in the City of Lansing will be free of charge every Friday, starting on June 3 and continuing through Friday, Sept. 2, Mayor Andy Schor announced Tuesday.

Maximum time limits and other safety violations will still remain in tact.

“Summer is a great time to encourage people to get downtown or to Old Town and visit some of our great local restaurants and shops,” said Mayor Schor. “By offering free on-street metered parking every Friday we hope to encourage residents and visitors to shop and eat local and help support small businesses.”

On-street parking maximums will still be monitored and ticketed. Visitors are advised to look at the signs by where they park, for that area’s maximum time allowed.

All other parking violations, outside of on-street metered parking, will be implemented.