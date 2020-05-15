City of Lansing plans to resume parking operations May 18

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Lansing today announced its plans to resume parking operations citywide.

The plan will help support businesses as they reopen their doors, as well as downtown workers as they begin to return to their place of employment.

“The City of Lansing is implementing a phased approach as we resume citywide parking operations. I want to ensure that all of our residents, downtown workers, local businesses and their customers are aware of this timeline as we transition back to normal parking enforcement throughout the city,” said Mayor Schor.

Parking enforcement was suspended when the City’s State of Emergency was first announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, Parking enforcement officers are only ticketing for safety hazard violations such as vehicles parked in “No Stopping, Standing, Parking” zones, blocking fire lanes, alleys, driveways, roads, disability spots, sidewalks, etc.

Beginning Monday, May 18, maximum stay limits will be enforced. Anyone parking longer than the maximum stay (2 hours on Washington Square) will be subject to a violation per ordinance. Residents and visitors are encouraged to look at the signage near their parking spot (white sign with red text) and follow the maximum stay rule posted to avoid being ticketed.

The City of Lansing’s downtown parking garages will also return to normal operations on Monday, May 18. Gates in ramps and applicable lots will return to their down positions, and typical permits and fees for usage will apply.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have crippled many of our downtown businesses who serve as the heart and soul of our community,” noted Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of Downtown Lansing Inc. “We look forward to not only welcoming back all the residents, downtown workers, and visitors to our business district, but we also look forward to working with the City of Lansing to get downtown back up and running.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to support local by visiting downtown businesses for takeout and curbside pick-up. A complete list of businesses that are currently open can be found at www.facebook.com/Downtown.lansing and www.downtownlansing.org.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, enforcement of metered parking will resume. The new minimum purchase through the Passport Parking App and at pay stations will be reduced from one hour to 15 minutes. To allow for the reduced minimum stay, a 30 cents fee will be added to all parking transactions paid for by credit card (similar to the charge in East Lansing and other communities).

Enforcement of the recently enacted overnight Parking Permit Program will resume on June 1, 2020. All residents that have parked on-street between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. are encouraged to visit our website at www.lansingmi.gov/parking for more information and a link to the application portal. Discounts for low-income residents are available.

Parking violation payment options remain the same, with a discount applied for payments received on the same day as a ticket. Please visit www.lansingmi.gov/parking for online payment options or call and speak to a staff member.

If you have any additional questions regarding parking, please call the City of Lansing’s Parking Office at 517-483-4240.