City of Lansing summer 2020 property taxes due Monday August 31

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you live in Lansing, your Summer 2020 property taxes for the City of Lansing are due to the City of Lansing’s Treasury Office by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Even though the City of Lansing’s Treasury and Income Tax Office remains closed to the public in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) State of Emergency Order, there are many payment options available.

Property Tax Payments Can Be Made: