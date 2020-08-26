City of Lansing summer 2020 property taxes due Monday August 31

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you live in Lansing, your Summer 2020 property taxes for the City of Lansing are due to the City of Lansing’s Treasury Office by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Even though the City of Lansing’s Treasury and Income Tax Office remains closed to the public in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) State of Emergency Order, there are many payment options available. 

Property Tax Payments Can Be Made: 

  • In Person via Drop Box: Payments can be dropped off into the Treasury drop box located on the Capitol Avenue side of City Hall (124 W. Michigan Avenue).
  • In Person at Michigan State Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU): Payments can be dropped off at local MSUFCU locations. A full list of locations can be found at https://www.lansingmi.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5860/City-of-Lansing-Property-Tax-Insert_BW.
  • Online: Payments can be made online at www.lansingmi.gov/onlinepayment. *AHC withdrawal, otherwise known as automatic payments, is now available. If you’re interested in setting this up, fill out the form at https://www.lansingmi.gov/2057/ACH-Payments.
  • Phone: Credit card payments can be made by calling 1-855-474-4076. If assistance is needed to complete the process, call Point & Pay’s Customer Service Department at 1-888-891-6064.
  • By Mail: Payments can be sent via regular mail to City of Lansing Treasury Dept. 3201, P.O. Box 30516, Lansing, MI 48909-8016. *Please note, this can take 7-10 days for delivery. If the payment is not received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, it will be considered late.
  • Additional Questions: Call 517-483-4121 for other tax related information.

