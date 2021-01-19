City of Lansing to light City Hall as part of nationwide COVID-19 memorial

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –The City of Lansing will be joining Washington, D.C. and other cities around the country in a lighting ceremony to remember and honor the lives that have been lost to COVID-19, Mayor Andy Schor said.

The ceremony will be held by illuminating City Hall and other City buildings.

The event in Washington, D.C., hosted by the Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC), will feature lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at 5:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The lighting of City buildings will be at the same time.



“I am proud to have the City of Lansing join the Biden-Harris Presidential Inauguration Committee effort to have cities around the nation participate in a COVID-19 Memorial in honor of those we’ve lost to the virus,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I encourage residents to join in this moment of unity and memorial by lighting a candle at home in their windows.”