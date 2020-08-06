City of Mason lowers flag to half-staff, provides GoFundMe link for Trooper who died

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of Mason is lowering its flag to half-staff to honor the life of Michigan State Police Trooper, Caleb Starr, who died two weeks after he was hit by a drunk driver while on-duty.

The City of Mason is flying its flag at half-staff beginning today through Sunday.

The thin blue line on the flag honors the life and service of Trooper Star.

The city of Mason said anyone interested in supporting the family can support their GoFundMe page here.

The GoFundMe page has raised $75,000.

