MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of Mason is resuming late fees on utility invoices.

The city of Mason had previously issued a temporary suspension on the late fees to offset the many financial hardships families were facing due to COVID-19.

If you have questions regarding your account, please contact the City at 517-676-9155, via email at info@mason.mi.us, or on our website: www.mason.mi.us.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, please call 211 or visit their website at: www.mi211.org