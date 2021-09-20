City of Owosso investigating collapsed roof, street will remain closed

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — A vacant building on Elm St. is being investigated by the Owosso City Building Department after the roof of the property caved in this morning.

There were multiple code violations associated with the building, and the owner had been previously sent a letter from the City Attorney regarding said violations.

The owner is currently serving a prison term unrelated to the property, so concerns related to the building have not been addressed at all.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Owosso Government says that a structural engineer will be evaluating the building tomorrow and providing a personal recommendation.

Local businesses will remain accessible through Genesee and Cass Streets.