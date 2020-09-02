City of Owosso reports one police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Owosso, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Owosso is reporting one of its police officers has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city’s Facebook page.
This individual is not exhibiting symptoms and is under quarantine at home.
The City of Owosso has contacted the Shiawassee County Health Department and is following their recommendations on any additional staff who need to get tested or quarantine.
The Shiawassee County Health Department will also advise on any contact tracing that needs to take place outside of the police department.