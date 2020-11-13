City of Portland closes City Hall

Portland, Mich. (WLNS) — Portland City Hall lobby will close Monday, November 16, 2020, until further notice due to COVID-19.

The City Hall lobby and front counter will be closed, effective Monday, November 16, 2020, but will remain staffed and operational.

Staff ask that residents utilize the drive-thru/drop box when conducting business at City Hall or utilize online services, email or phone. All essential services to our residents will continue and we will meet with residents on an as needed basis. Please see the contact list below:

Barb Brown (Utility Billing) 517-647-3205 bbrown@portland-michigan.org

Tammy Meyers (Utility Billing) 517-647-2942 tmeyers@portland-michigan.org

Nikki Miller ( City Clerk ) 517-647-3211 cityclerk@portland-michigan.org

Angie Baum (Income Tax) 517-647-2941 cityincometax@portland-michigan.org

Neil Brown (Parks, Cemetery, Rec) 517-647-7985 nbrown@portland-michigan.org

Mindy Tolan (Finance Director) 517-647-2933 citytreasurer@portland-michigan.org

Janet Ogden (City Assessor) 517-647-2943 cityassessor@portland-michigan.org

Tina ConnerWellman (DDA Director) 517-647-5027 dda@portland-michigan.org

Tutt Gorman (City Manager) 517-647-2931 citymanager@portland-michigan.org

Thank you for your understanding and be safe.