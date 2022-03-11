LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City Rescue Mission of Lansing, a no-barrier homeless shelter, will be closing.

The shelter originally opened its doors in 2019, but faced staffing shortages for “many months.”

The shelter hired outside workers to try and curb staff shortages, but the drop-in center “did not fit [the workers’] priorities, the shelter said.”

“Tonight, the “Open” sign will light one last time before we close the doors while we seek to hire enough staff to operate our shelters, kitchen, and the drop-in center,” The City Rescue Mission said.