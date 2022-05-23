LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Civil Rights Commission is holding its business meeting Monday at 10 a.m. at Lansing Community College, and will vote on a resolution.

The meeting will be held both virtually and in person at the Lansing Community College West Campus, rooms M-120 and M-121, located at 5708 Cornerstone Dr. in Lansing, MI, 48917.

You can join the meeting virtually on Zoom by clicking here. The passcode for the event is: 609072. Those engaging through Zoom will have the chance to comment during the public comment period.

To participate by telephone: dial 866-434-5269; Conference code: 434995

The commission is will speak and vote on a resolution regarding voting rights.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the Michigan Department of Civil Rights website.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on MDCR`s Facebook page.