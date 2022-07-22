GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Civil Rights has filed charges in two discrimination complaints against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The department will hold a news conference in Grand Rapids July 25 to announce the formal charges of discrimination in response to two separate complaints.

There are currently approximately 28 complaints of discrimination filed against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Rapids Airport, located at 3333 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.