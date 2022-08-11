JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan will be powering 1,274 public buildings with clean energy.

The Great lakes State has made a 20-year agreement with Consumers Energy to use clean energy at state government buildings for all departments in the Lower Peninsula.

As governor, I am proud that the State of Michigan is leading by example to reduce greenhouse gases, protect the planet, and lower energy costs. Today, we are proud to announce that Consumers Energy is joining BWL and DTE in an agreement with the State of Michigan to power state buildings with clean energy. This is a critical step that will help us reach the goal I proposed in 2020 to have all state buildings run on 100% clean, renewable energy by 2025. Let’s keep working together to fight climate change with common-sense steps that will lower taxpayer energy costs and ensure that state operations have the energy they need to succeed.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The commitment supports around 68 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy in Michigan.

According to Consumers Energy, that’s the equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions made by 20,000 cars.

“Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan are working together to power Michigan’s clean energy transformation,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “This commitment will accelerate our already industry-leading Clean Energy Plan to develop carbon-free energy sources here in Michigan.”