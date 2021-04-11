Clean Slate Act set to help people with criminal records get a new start

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—It’s Called the Clean Slate Act. Starting today, Michiganders with multiple convictions can attempt to get their record wiped clean.

“So many people like me need to be able to move forward in their lives,” said Criminal Justice Advocate, Hakim Krampton.

Hakim crampon knows what it feels like to be left behind. He served 45 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Now, he’s one of the leaders behind the Clean Slate bill

“This bill is so critical to really helping people move forward and reclaim their lives because employers are looking at backgrounds and if you simply have one mistake from thirty years ago and was arrested and never charged that arrest in itself could harm your chances of employment and housing,” said Krampton.

To be eligible, you can’t have a conviction of a non-violent misdemeanor within the last seven years or a non-violent felony in the last 10 years. Criminal defense attorney Sarissa Montague says today is a key moment for people who deserve a second chance.

“Up until this point, any person in the state who had more than one felony and or two misdemeanors could never try. There was no mechanism for them to try to get any of those convictions removed from their record.”

Montague says starting today people can file an application with the court that they were convicted in and then see a judge.

“Trying to explain to the judge all of the good that you’ve done during the time period since you had the conviction.”

Adding, it’s also creating an added incentive for good behavior.

“It’s trying to help people, and to encourage them to make good decisions from that point forward and if you do then ultimately at some point you’re able to have a clean record.”

Krampton says he’s inspired by everyone who helped make this happen.

“In order to move forward in our society further, it’s going to take all of us to get involved in a democratic process and utilize our voices and utilize our passion to help and benefit our society.”

For a list of resources and ways to get help visit the link below.