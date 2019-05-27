Cleanup resumes at Michigan's costliest Superfund site

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This photo taken Jan. 10, 2019, shows the former Velsicol Plant across the Pine River in St. Louis, Mich.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This photo taken Jan. 10, 2019, shows the former Velsicol Plant across the Pine River in St. Louis, Mich.

ST. LOUIS, Mich (WLNS) - Cleanup work has resumed at a former chemical plant in central Michigan, according to our partners at MLive.

Volatile organic chemicals, such as DDT and polybrominated biphenyls, were left behind at the site when the plant closed roughly 40 years ago, seeping into the soil.

The chemical DDT was also found to have leaked into the Pine River after the plant closed in 1978, costing over $100 million to clean up.

An EPA official said it could take another seven years to finish cleaning up the site.

Workers removed nearly 30 tons of contaminated soil during the first phase. About 100,000 tons are planned for removal from the second area by 2021.

Workers will be using a process to remove chemicals from the soil by inserting metal rods into the ground, which heat the chemicals to boiling. The chemicals are then siphoned off and destroyed.

Pine River Superfund Citizens Task Force, an EPA-sanctioned community group that’s overseeing cleanup of the Superfund site, expressed concern about the toxic substance DBCP buried at the site.

The chemical, which has been used as a soil fumigant and pesticide, is believed to lead to several health risks, such as decreased sperm counts in males.