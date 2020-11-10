Cleary University moves to online learning amid positive COVID-19 tests

Howell, Mich. (WLNS/WHMI) — Cleary University has switched to remote learning for the rest of the current semester, WHMI reports.



Interim President Emily Barnes told students and staff on Monday that nearly 50% of the university’s students in residence halls at their Genoa Township campus are in quarantine after two students tested positive after attending a recent off-campus party hosted by a student-athlete.

According to the interim president, a COVID-positive person attended the party. That person was in close contact with another Cleary athlete, who continued attending team events and workouts despite knowing that the first person was actively sick with COVID-19 symptoms.



Interim President Barnes referred to the act as “irresponsible and selfish” for students who knowingly exceeded the CDC recommended gathering limits amid a pandemic, WHMI reported.

“Off-campus behaviors affect on-campus possibilities. Today, almost half of Cleary students in residence halls are in quarantine. Students who did not attend this party fear they will take the virus home to high-risk family members, and they are right to be afraid, and angry.”



The host of the party and the person who withheld information may also face suspension or expulsion for their “recklessness” following the judicial process laid out by the Student Code of Conduct.

“This event is even more unfortunate because of how easy it was to avoid it. I do believe we need to live with this pandemic and we can as long as we follow the basic safety measures put in place.”



Barnes concluded by urging “every single member of the Cleary community to be responsible during this time so we can return to in-person classes, student life, and a full athletic season in January.”



The decision to transition to remote learning comes amid a dramatic rise in COVID cases across Livingston County. A release last Friday from the Livingston County Health Department stated that both case counts and the positivity rate have more than doubled locally, endangering vulnerable populations and placing in-person instruction at risk.

The reporting in this article comes to us from WHMI.