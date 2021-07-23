Cleveland changes baseball team from “Indians” to “Guardians”

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (WLNS)– On Friday, the now former Cleveland Indians announced they’re changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians.

The Major League Baseball organization made the announcement by sharing a video montage on Twitter. You can view the full thing by clicking on the tweet above.

The club was originally named the Indians in 1915, and the change comes during a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated and the club landed on Guardians.

Team owner Paul Dolan said last summer’s social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the ballclub’s name.

In 2018, the Indians stopped wearing the contentious Chief Wahoo logo on their jerseys and caps. However, the team continues to sell merchandise bearing the smiling, red-faced caricature that was protested for decades by Native American groups.

<<<The Associated Press contributed to this report.