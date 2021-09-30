Clinton County couple arrested for child abuse

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Clinton County couple was arrested yesterday afternoon in Olive Township, just outside DeWitt, on multiple counts of child abuse.

Jerry and Tamal Flore are currently being held without bond at the Clinton County Jail, facing two first-degree charges and three second-degree charges of child abuse.

The investigation into the Flores’ couple began in July, as the couple has adopted several children.

Officials say they are still investigating, with more arrests possibly being made against the family and others.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Det. Sean Dush at (989) 227-6507.