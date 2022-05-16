CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A waddle of baby ducks just got a second chance at life thanks to some quick thinking by a Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Deputy Smith came across 11 ducklings whose mother had been hit and killed by a car.

Smith corralled nine ducklings and then rescued two more from a storm drain.

Family Farm and Home of St. Johns provided the deputy with a box and bedding for the babies. The birds are now on their way to an animal rescue.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wished special thanks to Family Farm and Home of St. Johns for their help.