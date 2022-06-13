CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers claiming to be detectives.

These scammers will attempt to retrieve personal information or money from their prospective victims.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money or personal information over the phone, it said.

If you are questioning the legitimacy of a caller claiming to be from the Sheriff’s office, hang up and call the Sheriff’s office and ask for the detective by name.

“Never give out your personal information over the phone and NEVER pay someone over the phone using gift cards. This is ALWAYS a scam!!” the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.