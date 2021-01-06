Clinton County Sheriff’s Office investigating trailer theft

Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a travel trailer from the Lebanon Township area.

It is believed to have been stolen on Dec, 6. 2020 from near the intersection of Tallman and Fitzpatrick.

A witness said they saw the trailer being towed by an early 90’s white regular cab Chevrolet and said that it may have been a 3/4 ton Diesel.

The cab of the truck was blue from the bottom of the windows to the roof and may have had propane tanks in the bed of the truck.

The witness saw this vehicle near the intersection of Wright and Colony and said that the truck was running very poorly.

The witness also said that the vehicle may frequent the Fowler area as it has been seen around there in the past.

Anyone with information may send the Clinton County Sheriff Office a private message or contact the Sheriff’s Office. Phone: 989-224-5100

These are what the vehicles look like. They are not the actual vehicles involved in the theft.