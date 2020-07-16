Clinton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Smokey receives donation of body armor

Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Smokey has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Smokey’s vest was sponsored by Matthew Cummings of Livonia, MI and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Earl and Marie Schmidt”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 is U.S. made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.