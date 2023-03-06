OVID, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton County woman has hit it big time, but it almost didn’t turn out that way.

“I always play the new instant tickets when they come out each month,” she said. “I was at the store one night and decided to buy two of the Sizzling Hot 7’s tickets since it is a newer game.”

When she scratched the tickets in her car, she thought they were both non-winners, so she put them in a bag with other garbage to throw away.

“The next morning, I decided to look the tickets over one more time before throwing them away,” she continued. “When I saw I’d won $1 million, my heart started racing and I thought I was going to faint.”

The 30-year-old woman, who chose to stay anonymous, then called her mother and husband to relay the good news.

“I am so glad I decided to look the ticket over again before throwing it away,” she said.

The winning ticket was bought at Hansen’s Quik Stop in Ovid.

The lucky lady took her winnings in a one-time lump sum of $693,000.

She said she plans on buying a home and investing her winnings.