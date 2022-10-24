JACKSON CO, Mich. (WLNS) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing statements in a trial involving three men who allegedly aided in the plan to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar have been charged for three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist plots against Whitmer.

The three faced the jury once again Monday as closing arguments were underway.

Prosecutors are calling for their conviction.

“The defendant Paul Bellar provided medical training, Mr. Morrison and Mr. Musico provided facilities that’s the land they live on to train, and all three provided personnel, members, the Wolverine Watchmen,” said Michigan Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani. “They provided one of those things knowing that Mr. Fox or Mr. Croft would use it at least in part, to either plan to prepare for an act of terrorism.”

But defense attorneys argue their clients stopped associating with the Wolverine Watchmen before the kidnapping plot really took off.

“He did not know any of this was going to happen, and there is zero evidence that the people can support the fact that he knew this stuff with the governor was going to happen,” said Paul Bellar’s attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick.

They summarized their evidence until around 4 p.m. when the court retired.

The prosecutor’s rebuttal is set to resume tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

After that, the decision is in the hands of the jury.