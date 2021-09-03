CMU announces latest winner in vaccine incentive program

Mt. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) — The second student to receive a year’s worth of tuition in CMU’s vaccine incentive program was announced yesterday.

According to a Facebook post from CMU, the lucky Chippewa is Hunter Russell, a senior studying secondary education.

Only two more students will be able to win the grand prize, but with every drawing, 100 students will win $75 gift cards.

The final two prize drawings are set for Sept. 13 and Oct. 4.

Students interested in signing up for the drawings can click here.