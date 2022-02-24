LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For David Jesuit, it was hard to look away from his TV last night, as the Russian attacks lit up the skies in Ukraine.

Jesuit has spent decades studying conflicts across the world as a Model UN Advisor and political science professor at Central Michigan University, but he says seeing what’s happening now is keeping him awake at night.

“The people of Ukraine are going to be suffering tremendously. I mean their lives will be destroyed literally. Probably 50,000 casualties after this phase is done,” said Jesuit.

He says his life in research tells us that what Russia is doing shouldn’t come as a total surprise.

“This has been part of Putin’s plan for quite some time. He already indicated and he said the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest Geo-Political disaster of the 21st century,” continued Jesuit.

But the question stands: why is Ukraine so important to Russia?

“Ukraine is in the middle of the European continent. Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe, Ukraine is rich with resources. It’s been a crucial component of the Russian empire. You can’t have a Russian empire without Ukraine,” said Jesuit.

The professor says that while a conflict between the United States and Russia on a massive scale is unlikely, there are ways Russia could look to push back on sanctions put on by countries including the US.

“It will be an intensification of efforts to interfere with our internet. The cyber security banking, finance in particular but also utilities I think that this war is going to be a cyberwar.”