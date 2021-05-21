CMU quarterback John Keller released from hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) — Central Michigan University quarterback John Keller is being released from the hospital after spending nearly a month there.

Keller was shot at a party on April 24 and suffered life-threatening injuries. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Thomas in relation to the shooting.

Keller’s father Ray Keller sent out a tweet today thanking the hospital for saving his son’s life.

“Thank you to @HurleyMedical trauma team for saving his life and the amazing care! @CMU_Football for their support, our community and all of you for your thoughts and prayers!”