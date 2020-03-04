Cold Case Report: 14 years after Clinton Co. double murder the investigation continues

It will be 14 years this summer since an elderly couple was brutally murdered while visiting their daughter’s family at their home in rural Clinton County.

The sheriff’s department has never closed the case and, in fact, detectives have continued to follow up on every tip and lead.

Investigators now tell 6 News anchor Sheri Jones that new DNA technology is being used to process evidence gathered from crime scene in 2006.

And, in the video above, they hope by us revisiting the Hefton’s case someone will finally come forward with information that will help solve their murders