Cold season: how to tell if it is a cold or the flu

So, your nose is stuffy and you have a sore throat. Is it the cold or the flu?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it can be difficult, or even impossible to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone.

Here are some of the symptoms of the flu that the cold does not usually have:

feverish chills

cough

sore throat

runny or or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue

Cold symptoms are usually milder than the symptoms of the flu. People with a cold are more likely to have a runny or stuffy nose. Colds generally do not result in serious health issues, such as pneumonia, bacterial infections, or hospitalizations. Flu can have very serious associated complications.