10 Greater Lansing schools win “College Success Awards”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with greatschools.org are now releasing schools that won, “College Success Awards” and ten are in the Greater Lansing area.

According to officials, this award recognizes and celebrates public high schools that exceed in preparing and setting students up to succeed in college. This preparation includes guiding and helping students be ready for the college-level work ahead that is expected of them.

This years winners include Columbia Central, East Lansing and Dewitt High Schools, Hanover-Horton High, and Grand Ledge High School.

The other five winners include Haslett, Hillsdale, and Okemos High Schools-as well as Pewamo-Westphalia and Williamston High Schools.