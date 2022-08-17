COLUMBIA TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Columbia Township Police is asking the public for help identifying the subject pictured above.

On August 16, 2022 at 10:40 p.m., the subject allegedly entered the Kelly Fuels store on 3101 Jefferson Rd in Columbia Township and proceeded to rob the business.

The subject entered the main entrance, brandished a weapon and demanded cash. The subject fled on foot. A K-9 unit aided in the search for the suspect but was ultimately fruitless.

The subject is described as a six feet tall white man that weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Columbia Township Police Department at 517-592-3122.