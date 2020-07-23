COMING SOON: Watch a space launch from Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A Spaceport in the Upper Peninsula is projected to create more than 2,000 jobs.



Today, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association announced they identified a vertical space launch site location just north of Marquette.



“This announcement is a true win for the people of the U.P.,” said Sen Ed McBroom, who represents Michigan’s 38th District.



The year-long process ranked sites on factors including existing commercial and public infrastructure as well as geography, living standards, and workforce development.



“The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is home to some of the hardest working and most resourceful people in the world,” said U.S. Rep Jack Bergman, who represents the 1st District.



Operations for the vertical space facility are expected to begin by early 2025.



The announcement for the vertical space launch comes just months after Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport outside of Oscoda was identified as the top candidate for a horizontal spaceport. Licensing through the Federal Aviation Administration has begun for that site with operations projected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024.



The two launch sites in Marquette and Oscoda, along with a yet-to-be-identified command and control center are expected to create more than 2,000 jobs.



A command and control center analysis is currently being conducted with an expected completion date of November 2020.



“Michigan has a real opportunity to support a space-based ecosystem,” said Gavin Brown, executive director of the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association.



This space ecosystem is projected to create more than 40,000 jobs by 2025.



“This will help bring a new industry to the U.P. and to our state that will provide good-paying jobs to our residents,” said Rep. Sara Cambensy, who represents Michigan’s 109th District.



In June 2019, the Michigan Legislature appropriated $2 million to assess the feasibility of developing one or more low-orbit launch sites in Michigan.



Michigan can serve autonomous technology, automotive, communications, medical, education, and first responders industries to meet commercial, government and defense space launches.



These projects include 5G for electric vehicles anywhere in the United States.



Now that the site has been selected, the next step is getting local and state partner feedback as part of the FAA licensing process.