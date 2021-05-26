Commission recommends removing Confederate monument in Michigan

Slave child kneeling at the feet of the Confederate and Union soldiers in the Garden of Honor located in the Allendale Community Park. Photo: Cnctina

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A citizens’ commission has proposed removing a controversial Civil War statue in a western Michigan community.

The memorial in Allendale Township features a statue with a Union soldier and a Confederate Soldier standing back-to-back, with a slave child kneeling between them. Calls to remove the statue grew louder last year amid a national push to remove monuments honoring the Confederacy.

Township officials have been considering their options for the statue, including tearing it down, replacing it, modifying it, or adding more historical context about the Civil War.

On Tuesday, the Garden of Honor Memorial Committee presented its recommendation for what to do with the statue to the Allendale Township board. They called for the statue to be removed and replaced.

They suggested a replacement monument, with statues of three Union soldiers: one white, one Black, and one Native American.

The Allendale Township Board could vote on the recommendations as soon as June 14th.