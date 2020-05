Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) -- The Greater Lansing Food Bank (GLFB) wants to remind the community that food is available from more than 140 food pantries and agencies around its seven-county region.

To locate the pantry closest to you or to find the next drive-through food distribution, you can call the GLFB main warehouse line at (517) 908-3680 between the hours of 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., dial 2-1-1 for 24/7 assistance or go to: www.glfoodbank.org/get-help.Thousands of people have never experienced this type of financial hardship before this crisis and many are still hesitant to use these nonprofit resources. GLFB wants people to understand that emergencies like this are one of the primary reasons food pantries were founded and located throughout the counties.“We believe no one should worry about their next meal, especially during an emergency,” stated CEO Michelle Lantz. “Food is available at our partner agencies around the region, but some people may be reluctant to use them. I want everyone to know, if you’ve lost a job or are struggling to put food on your table for any reason, we’re here for you.”