Community Action Agency aims to keep people in their homes

The ban on evictions ends tonight at 11:59, and with many people still out of work, groups are trying to find ways to help people stay in their homes.

“If you are already in housing, and you need assistance with rent, you need assistance with your mortgage, you need assistance with your property taxes, that’s what we are looking to do to keep people where they are,” said CEO of the Community Action Agency, Toby Berry.

Berry’s group has received funding from the city of Jackson, as well as state and federal grants.

New research from the University of Michigan shows that in the last four years, Jackson county ranked in the top top of the state when it comes to evictions. The biggest challenge? Not enough affordable housing.

“It’s a problem with the price of the housing, and in the wages that people are being paid, and until those two things come together it’s a structural problem we are not going to be able to fix,” said CEO of the United Way of Jackson, Ken Toll.

The Community Action Agency says, it can help people create their own budget plan, and will offer financial classes.

Berry hopes, they can help be a stabilizing force.

“Our hope would be that we could help stabilize for a few months until things maybe start to get back on track, and families can get back into their employment, and get back on their budget,” said Berry.

There is a link to resources below.

https://www.caajlh.org/services