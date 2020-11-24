Community Action Agency in Jackson offers support to families during the pandemic

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—-The financial burdens this holiday season are growing, as eviction cases have more than doubled in the last few weeks according to the City.

“We help people who are facing evictions every year. I think the sheer number of people who are in need of service this year just really stands out,” said CEO of the Community Action Agency in Jackson, Toby Berry.

Berry, and the Community action Agency helps people struggling find stability. She says over the last few months, her phone has been ringing off the hook.

“We’ve seen quite a few families who are at risk of homelessness, families who have lost their employment,” said Berry.

Right now, grant money for evictions is nearly all gone, but the agency is doing everything it can to help as many people as possible in different ways.

“We have some financial management classes specific to kind of figuring out your budget during a pandemic,” said Berry.

Now that the holidays are here that’s even more stress. That’s why the agency is calling on the community to relieve some of the burden on families through its “Adopt a Family” program. It helps parents in need give gifts to their children, and to help make this holiday season a little more normal.

“If families are interested in shopping, we’ll give them a list of things that families could use. If they are not, then we are doing the shopping internally, so we are just asking for donations,” said Berry.

Currently there are more than 60 families that need a sponsor in Jackson and in Hillsdale. If you are interested in helping check out the link below.

Those interested in adopting a family can contact Steve York at CAA by email or phone: syork@caajlh.org or 517-539-8310.

https://www.caajlh.org/donate