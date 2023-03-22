GOODRICH, Mich. (WLNS) — A community in eastern Michigan came together to help a young man in need of a new pair of shoes.

Goodrich 14-year-old Eric Kilburn dreams of playing football in the NFL, but his ability to play was jeopardized when his size 22 cleats were no longer usable.

Due to Kilburn’s shoe size, he usually can’t find cleats in stores and has to get them custom-made, which can be expensive.

“It is hard as a mom to have so many doors closed in your face when you’re just trying to find what feels like the most basic necessity for your child,” said Eric’s mother Rebecca.

A GoFundMe page was set up, and in no time, $1,000 was raised and Eric’s parents were able to get him some new football cleats.

With new shoes in tow, Kilburn is now prepared for the 2023 football season.