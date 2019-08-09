Community gathers at City Hall for gun violence discussion

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– People gathered at Lansing City Hall for a community discussion about the gun violence going on in their communities.

The ‘community conversation’ was hosted by Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and the Lansing Police Department.

“We don’t want gun violence, the issue is reducing gun violence, and it’s something the city has to work with the whole community on,” said Mayor Schor.

John Edmond shared a story tonight about his young daughter who was shot and killed during a home invasion in July of 2010. Edmond was just one of many with other stories about their experience with gun violence.

The most common issue that people brought up at the gathering was how to keep guns out of the hands of youth.

After a shooting earlier this week in Lansing that resulted from a fight and left a 17-year-old dead, Mayor Schor says it’s important to teach the youth about the danger of guns.

“When you have fights that escalate and become gun fights, well now you’ve got gun violence, it’s not just kids beating each other up, which isn’t good, now it’s gun violence, which is a tragedy and when you see young people dying as a result, that’s a tragedy,” said Mayor Schor.

People who attended tonight say they’re leaving with the feeling that the city is paying attention.

“I think they listened, I think they gave the people an opportunity to speak and be heard, I hope they take it to heart,” said Loretta Stanaway.