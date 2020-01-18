Community gathers for funeral of Haslett principal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Family, friends, teachers and students packed the Church of the Resurrection on Saturday.

Those who couldn’t find seats in the sanctuary stood and watched in the halls all in support of beloved Haslett coach and principal Bart Wegenke.

“It was just amazing because he’s just that kind of person,” says Mark Sauceda, who grew up with Wegenke and played sports with him. He says the outpouring of support for Bart and his family doesn’t surprise him at all.

“With Bart, when you met him, he made a lasting impression on you. He was very positive, outgoing, genuine, big-hearted person. Bigger than life.”

Members of Wegenke’s high school class say they plan to toast to his life in the coming days and find comfort in their memories.

“It didn’t matter what we were doing,” Sauceda said. “He would always make us do better by his positive criticism and just his big heart, and the love of the game.”

There were laughs, stories and a lot of tears. But as everyone said their goodbyes, there was love. Sauceda believes Bart wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“Ultimately God’s got a plan for him, because…he was just that unique and that loved. And his faith was powerful. So like I said, out of this all, God is trying to tell us something. And just today, you found out what it is: family, love, spread the word, you know? And that’s how Bart lived.”