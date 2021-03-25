Community Mental Health Authority releases 2020 annual report

The Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties released their 2020 annual report this morning at their virtual community event.

“We go to the doctor for our physical health needs and we struggle to do that with our mental health needs,” said Shana Badgley, Director of Adult Mental Health Services for Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties.

During the pandemic, the agency was forced to go online and handle a higher demand than ever before. This year’s annual report showed how community mental health carried out many services virtually, and limited services in person at their crisis center and urgent care.

“Really focusing on getting back to providing mental health treatment in a quality way using kind of this hybrid model of in-person and telehealth,” said Badgley.



Their greatest challenge was reaching people without access to the internet.

“It ended up being sometimes a telephone situation versus a telehealth situation. I think one of the big things we learned is that diagnosing and assessing someone for a mental health disorder is really not a phone conversation,” said Badgley.

Despite the challenges they faced participants in their Behavioral Health Clinic for mental and physical health shows psychological stress levels decreased since April.

The organization conducted a customer satisfaction survey, raking their experience with the Adult Mental Health, and Families Forward services a four out of five.

Last year’s community event was canceled due to the pandemic. Badgley says the event brings together nearly 800 members of the community each year at the Lansing Center. This year it was done virtually.

The virtual event this morning had a keynote speaker that highlighted the importance of trauma and ways to heal from it.

McLaren Greater Lansing of Michigan was also awarded the Distinguished Service Award for efficient access to mental health care in their community.

For more information on the services Community Mental Health of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties visit their website http://www.ceicmh.org/