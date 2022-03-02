CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A family in Charlotte is left picking up the pieces after part of their home exploded Tuesday.

The back of the house is completely blown out. That’s where the Charlotte Fire Department says the explosion happened.

According to Michigan State Police, it was an accident caused by improper storage of a large propane tank.

Eight firetrucks from the Charlotte and Eaton Rapids Township fire departments and Michigan State Police were all on the scene.

A man and a child were in the home during the explosion. The man was taken to the hospital, and the child had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Charlotte Fire Chief says the man is in critical condition at the Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids inside the burn unit. He has 2nd to 3rd-degree burns on 60% of his body.

The chief says it’s a miracle the child wasn’t severely injured.

Clothing donations are being accepted at the Charlotte High School and at the Calvary Church in Charlotte where they attend.

Their GoFundMe has already raised over $30,000.

Those who wish to donate through their church can do the following:

Go to this link. Click the “give” tab. Check “specify where my funds go.” Make sure you enter the amount on the “Droscha Family” line.

The pastor for the family’s church says the family is overwhelmed by all the support.

“Three young kids in kid ministry, served in other ways in the church here. Just a nice young family. The support from the community just shows so much the connections and so many people ready to help them out,” said Tim Potter, lead pastor at Calvary Church. “It’s such a traumatic situation and a tragedy of such loss. More people realizing they’ll need help and wanting to do whatever they can do”