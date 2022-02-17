LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Sheri Abdul-Malik was a block away when she heard the shots.

“It was like one pop first then a few afterward, but I turned my TV down because usually fireworks are going on and I sat there for a while then I noticed it was a gunshot,” said, the leader at the Mikey 23 foundation, Abdul Malik.

Lansing police say 17-year-old Allayah Marie Walker-Travis was found shot. She died at the hospital. For Abdul-Malik, the news of yet another shooting breaks her heart. She knows the pain of losing a child. Her son Mikey was shot and killed in 2015.

“She’s 17 years old. She has a life to live and a family to have, a life to see their child grow up to have children and to be married, but they can’t have that because of this gun violence.”

Today, with her husband by her side they’re teaming up to fight back. It’s part of the Mikey 23 foundation. They’re given teenagers in Lansing a chance to get away from the violence at this home to build back up their community.

“Instead of picking up a gun to commit gun violence. Pick up a hammer and build up your community,” said Leader of the Mikey 23 foundation Michael McKissic. “So that’s what this house is for. We purchased it from the Ingham county land bank back in June. The house was on the list to be demoed. We purchased from them and now we teach kids a building trade.”

To get involved we have a link below.

HOME | m23f (mikey23foundation.org)

Police have identified a possible suspect, but he has not been arrested. The investigation continues. If you know anything about the shooting call Lansing police or crime stoppers.