SPRINGPORT, Mich. — A teen was taken from Springport High School on Monday after making violent threats.

Police interviewed the student and his classmates before searching the 14-year-olds home, where they found multiple guns.

“He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance for a mental health evaluation,” said Springport Police Chief Brent Lincoln. “We’ve requested (charges) for terroristic threats against a school.”

The district’s superintendent Christie Robinson says she’s glad students stepped up.

“We’re just thankful that our kids were smart and said something when they heard it,” she said. “We just continue to look for opportunities to support our kids and we think this is one of those things that we have to be observant and encourage our kids when they hear something to come forward and say something.”

The township’s top cop says all threats are worrisome, but tensions are even more heightened after the Oxford school shooting.

“Any threat like this is going to be taken seriously,” Lincoln said. “I think the biggest thing is everybody working together where as soon as they hear it they need to say it.”

The news was a shock to those in the community as well.

“It was kind of frightening,” said Springport junior Meia Atchison. “You hear kids say, they’re going to threaten the school but you never think anything is going to happen at your school, but it did.”

Local shop owners felt the same way.

“Very surprising,” said Ken Rogers, who owns Chubby’s Cafe just up the road from the school. “As far as that goes, we’re very safe out here, we got a real tight-knit community, we’re all friends, we’re all family, we all look out for each other.

“We have a great interaction here with the children in the community. They come in, we go to their games, we pretty much know them, we’ve been here 10 years and we’ve watched a lot of the children here grow up.”

6 News spoke with a parent as well, who says she was most upset about the fact that she didn’t find out about the incident for more than 24 hours after it happened.

“I’d like the school to notify us sooner, rather than a day later sending me a text or an email,” said Cheyanne Maples.

As for her daughter, she didn’t know until the next day either, but once word got out, she says it spread quickly.

“Oh yeah, it was all over the school today,” Atchison said. “Like Springport is small, word travels fast, very fast about everything, so it hit the hallways like that.”

On Wednesday, locals just say they were glad it wasn’t anything worse.

“Thank God for whoever said something because you don’t know where this could have gone if nobody did say anything,” Maples said. “A parents biggest fear is having that happen to your child or the child of somebody you know or any child for that fact.”