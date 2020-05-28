Community thanks frontline workers with street parade

Sirens rang out and signs covered the streets of Jackson to celebrate frontline workers.



“It’s great to see everyone coming together for this.” Said Michael Osborn, Essential worker.



“We are grateful for all that they are doing right now and we know they are working in stressful conditions and they are taking an additional risk right now.” Said Colleen Sullivan, Organizer.



Colleen Sullivan the organizer of the parade, says the uncertainty has actually united the Jackson community.



‘we’ve all seen amazing ways people are stepping up and looking out for their neighbors and the community at large.” Sullivan added.



“i was glad to see the ambulances..the fire department..consumers..everyone here. To support our people I think it’s pretty awesome.” Osborn added.



Michael Osborn says, the city has a type of toughness you don’t see everywhere.



“I think everyone that has grown up in the Jackson area has a certain amount of grit in their gut.” Said Osborn.



Organizers words, aren’t enough to show how the community feels about the “Frontline Heroes”



“We know without them the things we take for granted on a daily basis wouldn’t be possible.” Sullivan added.

They hope the street parade shows how much they care.