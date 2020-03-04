Companies trim outlooks, travel and staff as virus spreads

General Electric is cutting its profit expectations, Starbucks big annual meeting will go virtual, and companies are reporting illnesses among workers.

The spread of the novel coronavirus is having a broad impact on supply chains, communications and staffing as the virus shifts westward.

GE became the latest to trim expectations, saying Wednesday that outbreak could have a negative impact of about $300 million to $500 million on its first-quarter industrial free cash flow. Operating profit for the period could be hurt by about $200 million to $300 million.