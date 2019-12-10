Company settles lawsuit over bad Detroit lights for $4M

DETROIT (AP) – A company has agreed to pay $4 million to settle a lawsuit over thousands of defective streetlights in Detroit.

The Detroit News reports that the settlement won’t cover the full cost of replacing the lights. The Public Lighting Authority is spending $3 million to complete the $7 million project.

The city sued Leotek Electronics USA, alleging that roughly 20,000 lights were failing. The faulty lights were an embarrassment, especially after Detroit officials had pointed to brighter streets as proof of a turnaround in neighborhood services.