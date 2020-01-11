“Compared to a hurricane in Florida” packed grocery stores before expected ice storm

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Ice storm preppers hit the grocery stores tonight before the expected ice storm this weekend.

“Very crazy, I think we waited in line for like 25 minutes at the check out,” said Michigan State University Student Lauren Bates.

“The lines and everything in there is definitely compared to a hurricane in Florida,” said Lansing resident, Melissa Campbell.

“I come here all the time about this time, I’ve never seen it this busy,” said Lansing resident, James Case.

Filled parking lots, long check out lines and almost empty shelves are what shoppers are dealing with as the expected ice storm draws closer.

“Being from Kalamazoo we deal with a lot of lake effect snow and sometimes out town will literally say like hey if there’s a storm coming it is important to go do that so we have kind of been raised to do that,” said Bates.

Not everyone in Michigan knows what to expect.

“It’s my first ice storm, I’m from Miami Florida and I’m just like what there’s an ice storm? what’s an ice storm coming? I’ve seen a snow storm but what is that?” said Campbell.

Officials with the Ingham County Road Department say they’re ready for whatever winter weather comes our way.

“It’s currently predicted later afternoon or early evening, so we’re going to be looking at it in the morning and reacting as indicted by the weather forecast at that time,” said managing director for the Ingham County Road Department, Bill Conklin.

6 News will have full coverage of the expected storm starting tomorrow on 6 News This Morning.