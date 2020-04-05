Concerns for Michigan inmates grow amid COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) is sending inmates who test positive for coronavirus to two facilities, including one in mid-Michigan.

Family members of Michigan’s prisoners, including Vicky Cox, are worried for their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread.

“They’re around a deadly virus, as we all are, but they can’t escape it,” Cox says of Michigan’s inmates. “And it’s just not fair.”

Her son was sentenced to the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson in 2018. He was eligible for release in mid-February of this year but needed to take a violence prevention class first. That class was canceled as part of MDOC’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Now Cox’s son, who was on the wait list, is stuck waiting for both the class and for what his mom says could be inevitable.

“They’re frustrated. The inmates are frustrated, you know, because they don’t know one minute to the next if they’re gonna be testing positive for something that they had no clue about.”

MDOC spokesperson Chris Gautz says they’ve paroled roughly 300 inmates in the last two weeks to cut down on numbers in the facilities.

“We’re also examining our parole-eligible prison population,” Gautz adds, “to see what cases we could potentially move up and take another look at so that we can move people out who are eligible to parole.”

Cox says she hopes it’s enough to help those like her son and get them home before it’s too late.

“I want him home. I want him to come home. I don’t want him to die in prison, and I don’t think anybody out there wants their son or nephew or brother to be dying either.”