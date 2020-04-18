Concerns grow as more prisoners test positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Two young women who live in the state capital say their father was recently tested positive for COVID-19 in a state prison.

“At the end of the day, this is no joke. And they can’t run away from it,” Tatiana Ruiz says. “They’re just locked up.”

Tatiana and her sister Thalia say their father did everything he could to avoid catching the coronavirus in a prison in Milan.

“He was on top of everything,” Ruiz says. “He was trying to do everything he could to stay away from everybody. He was cleaning the phones after he was done, cleaning the computers and stuff. He was trying to make it so it wasn’t spreading around.”

But they tell 6 News just days after another inmate with symptoms was transferred to his facility–and placed in his cell–he tested positive.

With more than 500 positive cases in all of the state’s prisons combined, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) needed more places to quarantine. Prisoners who tested positive were originally sent to prisons in Jackson or Carson City. A spokesperson for MDOC says some prisoners may be moved to a Macomb prison depending on their original location.

Others with severe symptoms are moved to a second Jackson prison for treatment. And once cleared, inmates are then taken to another prison in Adrian.

The sisters say relocating prisoners with the virus puts everyone in the system at risk.

“It’s spreading so fast,” Ruiz says, “and not only are the prisoners at risk but the workers are at risk too because they’re the ones that are bringing it in there.”